2023: Asiwaju announces fmr Borno Gov Kashim Shettima as running mate

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has announced former Governor of Borno State Senator Kashim Shettima as his substantive running mate.

Asiwaju Tinubu made this announcement while addressing the media after his sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

He said Kashim Shettima is capable and a reliable partner who is ready to complement him in bringing the desired development to Nigeria.

Asiwaju Tinubu also expressed optimism that APC will win in the 2023 presidential election.

The APC presidential candidate also added that the placeholder, Kabiru Masari has withdrawn.

He also paid Sallah homage to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk.

Shettima, the senatorial candidate for Borno Central, served as governor of Borno State for two terms.

