Gbajabiamila commends Shettima’s emergence as Tinubu’s running mate

The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives has described the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a wise decision.

Femi Gbajabiamila expressed delight that Bola Tinubu settled for one of the best hands for the job of Nigeria’s Vice-President.

He said Kashim Shettima has over the years, proven his mettle as a shrewd and progressive politician, whose eight years as governor of Borno State was a defining moment for the state.

His words “Asiwaju is widely known as the biggest talent hunter in the country who has over the years assembled an army of performers in governance irrespective of their ethnicity or religious leaning. This unique feature also can be found in Kashim Shettima following his track record of excellence in both the private and public sectors”.

As a foremost banker, the Speaker said Kashim Shettima has the right character and intellectual capacity to turn things around.

He believes having him as the Vice-President under a Tinubu presidency will be a masterstroke in the management of the nation’s economy.