Abducted Zamfara pregnant woman gives birth in bandits camp, regains freedom

The abducted pregnant wife of the chairman, Zamfara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE Sanusi Gusau, has regained freedom after payment of fifteen Million Naira.

Ramatu Yunusa was Kidnapped twelve days ago at her residence in Damba Community while she was nine months old pregnant

Advertisement

TVC News Gathered that the nine months old pregnant Victim gave birth to a baby girl while in Captivity

Sources say, ten million naira was earlier paid for her release but the bandits Insist another five million naira be paid as ransom for the newly born baby

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was released alongside her baby on Saturday evening

Both the mother and the newborn baby are currently receiving medical treatment at a medical facility in Gusau

Advertisement

Ramatu Yunusa was among the person’s abducted in the last two weeks when security issues in Zamfara resurfaced

An ugly Incident that prompted the state Governor Bello Matawalle to ask citizens to obtain firearms against bandits and Kidnappers.

Advertisement

Advertisement