I made mistake in picking my running mate in 1999 – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed regret in his choice of Vice when he came on board as a civilian President in 1999, noting that the action remains one of his mistakes of life.

He made this known in Abeokuta, during a mentoring session on leadership and entrepreneurship for selected school students.

The former president while addressing the students attributed his success story in life to God, his parent, community, education and the determination to excel.

He urged the students to have fear of God, and be ready to render service to humanity and to have sense of patriotism to their fatherland.

He shared his views about political situation in the country and some of his mistakes in life, especially on his choice of Deputy in 1999.

Speaking on African continental free trade agreement, the former president called for improved infrastructure, especially a thriving coastal shipping.

He also suggested the removal of all encumbrances standing in the way of effective and free movement of goods and services across the continent.