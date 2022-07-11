2023 Presidency: Meet Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima

KASHIM SHETIMMA, REPRESENTING BORNO CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISTRICT IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PLAYED AN INTEGRAL ROLE IN THE CAMPAIGN BY ASIWAJU BOLA TINUBU TO WIN THE PRESIDENTIAL TICKET OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS.

HE WAS VIRTUALLY ON EVERY TRIP WITH THE PARTY’S FLAG BEARER TO CONSULT, NEGOTIATE AND SWAY THE VOTES OF DELEGATES.

THE 55 YEARS OLD SENATOR BORN ON THE 2ND OF NOVEMBER 1966 WAS A TWO TERM GOVERNOR OF BORNO STATE BETWEEN 2011 AND 2019.

SENATOR KASHIM SHETIMMA WA AT THE HELMS OF AFFAIRS AS GOVERNOR OF BORNO STATE IN THE HEAT OF THE BOKO HARAM INSURGENCY.

HIS GOVERNANCE AND LEADERSHIP HAS BEEN COMMENDED, ESPECIALLY HOW HE HELPED THOUSANDS OF INTERNALLY DISPLACED PEOPLE GET BACK TO THEIR NORMAL LIVES THROUGH THE RECONSTRUCTION, RESETTLEMENT AND REHABILITATION PROGRAMME OF HIS ADMINISTRATION.

AFTER HE WON REELECTION IN 2015, HE WAS CHOSEN TO BECOME THE CHAIRMAN OF THE NORTHERN GOVERNORS’ FORUM, DURING THAT PERIOD, HE PROVIDE POLITICAL LEADERSHIP FOR NORTHERN NIGERIA.

IN 2015, HE ALSO WORKED ALONGSIDE ASIWAJU BOLA TINUBU FOR THE EMERGENCE OF PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI AS THE PRESIDENTIAL FLAGBEARER OF THE APC.

SENATOR SHETIMMA HAS ALWAYS SPOKEN UP ON MATTERS OF NATIONAL SECURITY AND HAS OVER TIME CALLED FOR THE EQUIPPING, FUNDING AND RECRUITMENT MORE SECURITY PERSONNEL TO ENABLE THE COUNTRY CONFRONT EMERGING THREATS TO NATIONAL SECURITY.

As Governor of Borno State, he GOT COMMENDATIONS FOR HOW HE MANAGED challenges arising from the Boko Haram insurgency which he inherited in 2011.

ALSO, With the approval of the National Security Adviser and the Nigerian Army in 2013, his ADMINISTRATION established A youth volunteer GROUP called the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The volunteers have played a very significant role in supporting the military in THE fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

HIS ADMINISTRATION PROVIDED salaries, kits and patrol vehicles for the civilian JTF, while at the same time giving so much support to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He ENCOURAGED mobilisation of community-based intelligence gathering and proviDED hundreds of patrol vehicles and logistics to the military in particular and to all other security agencies.

According to Wikipedia: Shettima attended Lamisula Primary School in Maiduguri; Government Community Secondary School, Biu in southern part of Borno State BEFORE HE WAS transferred to Government Science Secondary School, Potiskum Yobe State, where he completed his secondary education in 1983.

He studied at the University of Maiduguri and earned a Degree (BSc) in Agricultural Economics.

He had his one-year compulsory membership of the National Youths Service Corps at the defunct Nigerian Agricultural Cooperative Bank, Calabar, capital of Cross River State, in South South, Nigeria.

He obtained a Master’s degree (MSc) in Agricultural Economics at the University of Ibadan in South West, Nigeria.

Shettima joined the University of Maiduguri as a Lecturer with the Department of Agricultural Economics and was in academia from 1991 to 1993.

In 1993, he moved into the banking sector and was employed by the now defunct Commercial Bank of Africa Limited as head of accounts unit at the bank’s office in Ikeja, Lagos State, South West, Nigeria.

Shettima was there from 1993 to 1997.

In 1997, he crossed over to the African International Bank Limited as a Deputy Manager and rose to become a Manager in 2001.

In 2001, he moved to the Zenith Bank as head of its main branch in Maiduguri.

At Zenith Bank, he rose to Senior Manager/Branch Head; Assistant General Manager (AGM)/Zonal Head (North East) and Deputy General Manager/Zonal Head (North East) before he stepped out of the Zenith Bank as a General Manager in 2007 following his appointment as Commissioner for Finance in Borno State.

In mid-2007, Shettima was appointed Commissioner, Borno State Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

Later he became Commissioner in the Ministries of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Education, Agriculture and later Health under his predecessor as Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Advertisement

From 2007 to 2011, he served as Commissioner in five Ministries.