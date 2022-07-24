2023: Clerics defend support for Kashim Shettima

The event to officially announce the choice of former Borno state governor and Senator, Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the APC presidential flag Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was attended by not only politicians and members of the governing All Progressives’ Congress, but people from all walks of life.

Advertisement

One group whose attendance came under the spotlight is an association of the clergy known as THE MUSLIM and CHRISTIAN LOVE FOUNDATION.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group of clergy who were criticised for attending the unveiling of Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the APC have come out to publicly respond to what they say is fake news being spread by a section of the media.

The association at a press briefing insisted that their decision to attend the event was based on personal conviction and support for Senator Kashim Shettima who has shown similar support for the christian faith when he was governor of Borno state.

Advertisement

They claimed that the intentional distortion of facts on social media is intended to create the false impression that Christians do not support the APC.

But, the group warned Nigerians against supporting politicians and political parties who seek to divide people through religion.

Advertisement

The Presidential campaign team of the APC also criticised what they call desperation of the opposition People’s democratic party and its presidential candidate, especially for denigrating people from northern Nigeria and portraying them in a recent TV interview as backward and underdeveloped.

They said the former vice president Atiku Abubakar is a man who is not prepared for the job he is applying for and can not be entrusted with the commonwealth of Nigeria.

Advertisement