Vice President, Kashim Shettima has received briefings on the operations of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

The two agencies are under the supervision of the Vice President.

The Vice President met the chief executives and management staff of the agencies in his office at the Presidential Villa where they made presentations on their mandate, especially challenges and contributions to the economy.

While assuring them of proactive leadership, the Vice President charged the BPE and NDPHC managements to remain focused in realizing the transformation agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Vice President Shettima is Chairman of the Board of NDPHC and also Chairman of the National Council on Privatization – the supervising authority for the BPE.

The delegation from the NDPHC was led by its Managing Director, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, while the group from the BPE was headed by its Director General, Mr. Alex Okoh.