2023: APC officially presents Kashim Shettima as VP candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially unveiled former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima as its vice presidential candidate for next year’ s 2023 general elections.

Advertisement

The party’s presidential candidate and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and other chieftains were in attendance at the event which took place at Shehu Yar’adua center in Abuja.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his speech, Adamu praised the APC presidential candidate as a detribalised Nigerian who has carried everyone along, regardless of ethnic or political divides.

He commended Tinubu on his selection of Shettima, following in the footsteps of the supposed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, who chose Babagana Kingibe as his running mate.

Advertisement

Adamu said this shows Tinubu can be trusted to manage an inclusive administration if elected President in the 2023 general elections.

“The 1993 presidential ticket and the current one bridged one of our fourth lines in the management of our adversities. Nigerians overwhelmingly voted for that ticket because they trusted Abiola – a man who opened his arms to every tribe and religion in this country,” Adamu stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man who has also thrown his arm around every tribe in Nigeria. He has offered his shoulders for those in pain to lean on. He has used his wealth to bring succour to the needy.

“He can be trusted to run an inclusive government in which character, competence and vision matter to his administration.”

Advertisement

In his response, Tinubu said he was grateful for the endorsement of the APC chieftains as the party’s vice presidential candidate.

According to him, every election affords the opportunity to bring hope to millions of Nigerians, promising that if elected, there will be a turnaround of things for the overall good of the masses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tinubu stated that he consulted widely before selecting Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

“Much has been said, written about my decision to select Shettima to partner with me on this journey. As a committed and progressive leader, I have read and listened to all that has been written and said. It has been an emotional situation for me.,” Tinubu stated.

Advertisement

“Out of many competent Nigerians and out of many advice, I know it has to be my decision. And the hallmark of leadership is taking a decision at the right time when it ought to be taken.

“I did consult and I am proud to see all of you here acknowledging the quality of our Vice President Kashim Shettima.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shettima who represents Borno Central Senatorial District was declared as Tinubu’s running mate following the resignation of Ibrahim Masari, who functioned as a “placeholder.

Shettima’s announcement had sparked widespread condemnation, as well as widespread support.

Advertisement

Concerned Nigerians, religious leaders, opposition parties, and the Christians Association of Nigeria had all condemned the ruling party for their choice of a Muslim-muslim ticket.

Despite the criticism, Tinubu defended his pick of Shettima as his running mate, claiming that Shettima possesses the necessary attributes to propel Nigeria ahead.

Advertisement