NSCDC parades 7 suspects for various crimes in Benue

The Benue State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC has paraded seven suspects for various other criminal offences in Makurdi, the state capital.

Advertisement

Some of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of participating in a criminal conspiracy and allegedly diverting 16 bags of fertilizer from different brands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Farming remains the major occupation in Benue known as the food basket of the nation.

Another suspect was arrested in connection with a possible instance of child trafficking and human trafficking.

Advertisement

The NSCDC State commandant, Philip Okoh who led the parade, enlightened parents and guardians about the dangers involved in giving out their wards to acclaimed helpers.

Advertisement