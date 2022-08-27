Police arrests 40 suspects engaged in various crimes

The police command in Borno state has arrested 40 suspects for various crimes including those who specialise in kidnapping children children for rituals. purposes.

The command stated that it would continue its efforts to reduce crime in the state.

Protecting lives and property and enforcing laws remains the primary responsibility of the Nigerian police.

The suspects were arrested in Borno state for committing various crimes ranging from kidnapping, child trafficking and vandalism.

Among the suspects is a woman who was arrested for abduction and trafficking of three children.

Other suspects paraded before newsmen include teenagers who were caught vandalising conduit wires and other materials in buildings newly-constructed for internally-displaced persons.

Another three members of an eight-man gang that kidnapped Ardo Buba in Gur Village of the state’s Biu Local Government Council were also apprehended.