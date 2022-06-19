Police arrests 87 suspects for various crimes in Borno

Police operatives in Borno have arrested eighty seven persons for allegedly committing various crimes in the state ranging from vandalism kidnapping, culpable homicide and Boko Haram Informants.

Those linked to Boko Haram terrorists were apprehended at the force headquarters by the intelligence bureau of command

in April of this year.

The Borno state police command stated that it will not rest until the state is free of criminals.

This was affirmed by the Commissioner of Police Abdu Umar while parading the 87 suspects through Maiduguri.

Machine guns, two AK-47 rifles with live ammunition, generators, mobile phones, and sewing machines were among the items recovered from the suspects.

The Police commissioner stated that the suspects would be charged to court after preliminary investigations are completed,