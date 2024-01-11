In it’s efforts to rid Akwa Ibom State of criminality, the state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, has apprehended eight suspects for different offences ranging from abduction of minor, child labour and illegal mining.

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Eluyemi Eluwade explained that the arrest was made possible by the tactical squad of the corps through credible intelligence.

He assured that the corps will not rest on its quest in combating criminality while calling on the residents to shun all forms of crimes or face the full wrath of the law.