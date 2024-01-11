Armed Bandits have again kidnapped another lecturer of the Federal University, Gusau in Zamfara state.

The victim Dr. Bello Janbako is a Senior lecturer with the Department of Islamic Studies and doubles as the Director, Center for research of the Institution.

He was kidnapped at his residence in Damba community, an outskirt of Gusau, the state capital Wednesday night.

A Source told TVC NEWS that the bandits broke into the residence of Dr. Bello at about 2 o’clock in the early hours of Wednesday and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

According to the source, there was a strong exchange of fire between the bandits and security forces in the vicinity in an attempt to disrupt the kidnapping, but this was not possible due to the criminals’ big number and advanced weapons.

He further stressed that the repeated gunshots between the bandits and the security thrown the entire community into confusion as residents ran helter skelter for safety.

The Abduction of Dr. Bello Janbako is coming nearly one hundred days after almost forty persons including students mostly female, A Lecturer of the same university, his nieces and some construction firm workers were kidnapped in Sabon Gida community near the school.

Some of the students were released while majority are still in the hands of their captors and no call nor any Information regarding their release.

Police spokesperson in the state, ASP Yazid Abubakar confirmed the incident.

He says police rescue team has been deployed to the bush and are on the trail of the victim to ensure his safe return.