Farmers in the nineteen northern state of Nigeria have called on the federal government for a deliberate intervention to support farming activities, following the hike in fuel prices due to fuel subsidy removal that has affected farming activities.

The call was made in Sokoto when stakeholders of vegetable farmers in northern Nigeria met in Sokoto to discuss way forward of the many challenges facing production and transportation of vegetable and other farm produce in the country.

President of the Nigeria Onion farmers and marketers association of Nigeria , Aliyu Maitasamu said the removal of fuel subsidy has increased the cost of production and transportation of farm produce couple with the security challenges that is threatening to worsen food security in the country.