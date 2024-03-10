Female entrepreneurs in northern Nigeria are impacted by the effects of insecurity. The commemoration of international women’s Day reveals the impact of insecurity on agricultural business.

Some women share their struggles as they they cope with this challenge.

Agriculture may seem like a male-dominated industry from the outside, but it is women who practice agriculture more, especially rural women.

Nigerian women make up about 70% of the country’s agricultural workforce and also contribute to 70% of the country’s food production.

They grow food for their immediate family and sell off excess harvest to cater for their children’s school fees and support their families.

Access to farm land has been a major challenge as some communities do not permit women to own lands.

While the limited access to land has not been resolved, women face an additional problem of insecurity today.

In Niger state north central Nigeria, women who manage to own land have been forced in recent times to abandon them over safety concerns.

Constant banditry attacks and kidnapping has led to the displacement of these women who often suffer abuse in the hands of these bandits.

This sad reality has also caused food shortages and unprecedented food inflation in the country.

The challenging stories of these women are largely under reported, these women say while they grapple with the threat of insecurity, they still suffer access to agricultural input.

Away From the farm, women with small holder businesses battle the rising inflation to stay in business.

Ndidiamaka Nwajani is an entrepreneur who produces plantain chips in her small factory situated high up on this hill with no access roads.

She shares the story of her struggles.

The story of women’s resilience may not have been told accurately, yet they make significant contributions in strengthening production and growing entrepreneurship.