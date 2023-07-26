As the raining season continues, Farmers in Yobe state are scared over the flooding situation in the state.

They say if not put in check, it may result to large scale of food crisis and possibly famine in the Northeast.

In this report, Tvc News Michael Oshomah spoke with farmers whose crops and farmlands were washed away by flooding.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted that there would be flooding this year.

Some states were mentioned in this regard, and Yobe state was not an exception.

Advertisement

For days now, the state has been witnessing heavy rain fall, leaving many houses flooded and farmlands destroyed.

Suleiman Shuaibu is a farmer whose crops were washed away recently by the flood.

For HABU Isah, he is still counting his loses. He wants the government to come to their rescue.

In response to the ravaging flood, official of the state government at the ministry of Environment says their are preventive measures put in place to avert disaster.

Lack of adequate construction of drainage systems has been identified as one of the factors for the excessive flood in the state.

Advertisement