Igede indigenes of Benue state are not pleased with the slow pace of development in their region and have called for more government programmes and policies that will deliberately target their communities.

They said this at the maiden Igede Economic and Investment summit held in Markudi, capital of Benue state.

“Igede land is blessed with both human and natural resources and has every potential to become the economic hub of the Middle Belt.

The people want to attract development to their area, ensure creation of job opportunities, and reduce poverty.

The Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, points out that there’s need to consciously start developing economic intelligence as a people.

An Associate Professor of Economics, Benue State University, Makurdi acknowledged the unique potentials of the Igede people and called for synergy, and unity of purpose among them to usher in the desired economic growth and development in the land.

There are also calls for the convening of a security summit to address the security challenges ravaging the two Local Government Areas, that make up Igede land