Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the economic policies initiated by President Bola Tinubu, expressing optimism that positive changes are on the horizon.

The governor was one of the visitors who paid homage to president Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos.

Governor Otti acknowledged that the present administration inherited a challenging economic landscape, highlighted issues such as surging inflation, a substantial debt profile and high unemployment that Tinubu faced on taking office.

Nigerian Noble Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka also visited the president whom he described as an old friend.

Prof. Soyinka says he had advised President Tinubu not to run for presidency but he turned down his advice.

He is still waiting for the right moment to assess President Tinubu’s administration.