Governors of the 36 states of the federation on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu in his hometown in Lagos State.

The governors are led by the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu.

Governor of Kwara state and the chairman, Governor’s Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq said they are here to pay yuletide homage to the President.

Among the delegations were Governor of Imo State, Hope uzordima, Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, Kogi state Yahaya Bello and the Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara among others

President Tinubu arrived Lagos, his hometown on Thursday, 21st of December for the Christmas and New Year holidays.