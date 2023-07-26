President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President of Benin , arrived the Villa at around 4:4pm NIGERIAN time and this is his second visit to the Villa in 9 days.

This meeting between President Tinubu and his Beninese counterpart coincides with the Military standoff in Niger republic where the President has been held hostage by a renegade group of the Presidential Guards.

President Patrice Talon was appointed by the ECOWAS leaders to visit Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea and report back on his findings.

It is expected that he will also brief President Tinubu who is the Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority on the political situation in these countries.

President Tinubu had earlier today issued a strong warning to the presidential Guards of Niger Republic that held the President Hostage, he insists that ECOWAS will not tolerate any Attempt to truncate constitutional order in Niger and any ECOWAS member country.