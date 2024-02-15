President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held an emergency meeting with Governors of the 36 States of the Federation at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The meeting, which commenced at about 11:30am, was also being attended by the Vice President , Kashim Shettima, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FTC) Nyesom Wike and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Recall that the President directed his economic team including all relevant officials in the government to find ways of ameliorating the current economic situation.

The Special Presidential Committee on Emergency had been given approval to make available about 102,000 metric tons of assorted items including rice, maize, millet among others.

Among Governors sighted entering the Council Chambers at the State House were Ekiti, Delta, Borno, Lagos, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Edo Governors.

Others are, Yobe, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Sokoto, Niger, Taraba, Adamawa, Cross River, Ogun and Enugu.

The emergency meeting, was followed immediately with the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, which would be presided over by Vice President Shettima.