The House of Representatives has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to install Closed circuit televisions in strategic areas of the nation’s capital to curb insecurity.

The lawmakers also intend to dig into allegations of certificate racketeering by Nigerian students in connivance with some government agencies.

The state of insecurity in Nigeria’s capital remains topical as authorities continue the search for a way out.

A motion of urgent public importance from Anambra legislator, Dominic Okafor, seeks an interface between the parliament and those saddled with the responsibility of keeping lives and property safe.

He says the use of technology to curb the menace is no longer negotiable

Still on insecurity, Ojema Ojotu from Apa/Agatu in Benue state raised an alarm over incessant attacks from unknown gunmen in his constituency.

Alleged certificate racketeering by students and some government agencies is now a subject of probe in the House

To address the rising cost of living and bring down climbing inflation, lawmakers called on banks and other financial institutions to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy on Net Open Position, NoP, Limits.

The recent ban on alcoholic beverages in sachets and small bottles by NAFDAC has come under the searchlight of the House.

The House also called on the federal road safety commission and Nigeria Police to enforce the law on the use of sirens and bring abusers to book.