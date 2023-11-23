The Nigerian Senate is set to probe the status of a CCTV Installation Contract to the Tune of $500 Million in the Federal Capital Territory.

This is as the Senate expressed deep concerns over the rising spate of Insecurity within and around the Federal Capital.

These resolutions among others were adopted following a debate on a motion presented on the floor of the Senate by Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko.

Disturbing reports of abduction and attacks on residents living within the FCT and its environs has gotten the attention of Federal Lawmakers.

Leading the Debate , Senator Nwoko expressed deep concerns over rising insecurity in the FCT, with a recent kidnap incident in Galadimawa area of Abuja .

According to the Lawmaker 19 persons were forcefully taken from their homes including his Senior Legislative Aide.

Other Senators who also bare their minds say the security situation in Abuja has deteriorated to an alarming rate to the extent that some residents can no longer stay in their homes at night for fear of being attacked.

The Lawmakers suggested a mass installations of CCTV Cameras within the FCT as well as other states in the country to curb the trend.

However, the lawmakers also want a probe into an alleged $500 Million Contract which was awarded and released for the installation of CCTV cameras across states in the Country.

The Lawmakers have also called for increased patrol and surveillance within the FCT and other states to address the menace.