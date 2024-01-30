A six weeks ultimatum have been issued to all hotels operators in Adamawa state to install CCTV surveillance cameras in their premises or risk demolition of the building.

This directive was issued in Yola by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, during an emergency meeting with hotel owners where he insisted that failure to comply with such orders will lead to the closure of such hotel buildings or demolition.

This is not the best of time for hotel owners in Adamawa state following the recent killing of a lady in one of the hotels operating in the state.

The reason for this meeting which was in the instance of the state government is to tighten security measures to ensure such an incident does not happen again.

Governor Fintiri says it is incumbent on him as chief security of the state to protect lives and property of innocent Nigerians.

Advertisement

The Governor who was represented by his deputy urged hotel owners to ensure the safety of their customers.

Earlier in his speech the Chief of Staff to the Governor Edgar Amos disclosed that a committee has already been setup to go round and ensure compliance with the government directive.

The state chairman of hoteliers Association Samuel Aduata assured of the union’s cooperation to avoid a reoccurrence of such incident.

the police authority used the forum to seek for cooperation of the public and hotel owners in tracking down criminal element.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of about 70 registered hotel operating in the state, and they all agreed to install CCTV in their premises.