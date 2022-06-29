Ondo Amotekun gives ultimatum on installation of CCTV in public places

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed “Amotekun Corps” has issued August 1, 2022 ultimatum to some public places over the enforcement of CCTV cameras at public establishments.



The ultimatum is done in its resolve to clampdown terrorism and other criminal activities in the state.

The state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye gave this indication in a press statement issued in Akure.

According to him, the installation of the CCTV cameras was aimed at assisting security agencies in tracking criminal elements that have been terrorizing the state for some time now.

He said the step is in line with global best practices in Intelligence operations to provide real-time clips on criminal activities.

Recalled that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu had at the weekend issued an executive Order mandating it for all public and private organisations to install CCTV in their premises.

“The Executive Order made it mandatory for all public places financial Institutions, restaurants, hotels and other lodging facilities, beer parlour/ bars, night clubs, educational Institutions and religious worship centres in all the 18 Local Government Areas of the State to have functional video surveillance / closed Circuit Camera Television ( CCTV ) equipment installed in strategic locations within their premises.”

The Amotekun boss enjoined operators and owners of public and private establishments to comply on or before August 1, noting that the Corps would commence full enforcement.

He said owners and proprietors of the above named establishments are to ensure the safety of all video recordings as any attempt to damage or manipulate such shall be liable to prosecution.

“Penalties for non-compliance, failure of any of the concerned operators / owners to comply with this directive will attract the following sanctions. The premises shall be closed down indefinitely and the owners shall be prosecuted.”

The directive to install CCTV in public places was an executive order by the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, following the lapses noticed after the attack on the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church Owo by still unidentified persons.