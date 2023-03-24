The Lagos State Government has issued final warning to owners of 349 distressed buildings across the state, warning owners to conduct a Non- Destructive Test or risk being demolished.

In a notice signed by the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, the distressed buildings would be demolished after the expiration of the final warning for the safety of residents around the place as well as to prevent loss of lives and property in the vicinity.

Advertisement

While noting that no responsible government will expose her citizens to any form of danger, Owodunni decried the total disregard for building regulations by some residents thereby causing anxiety within the populace.

He emphasised that the warning given to the various owners is done within the ambit of the law with a view to ensuring a better physical environment for sustainable development.