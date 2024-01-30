In preparation for the upcoming by-elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission is partnering with the Nigerian Air Force.

Their collaboration will focus on ensuring the airlifting of election materials to some parts of the North East, South East, and South West geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

According to INEC Chairman, the Commission will conduct bye-elections and re-run elections in 26 States of the Federation.

In nine States, two Senators, four members of the House of Representatives and three members of State Houses of Assembly will be elected in bye-elections to replace members who passed on or resigned their memberships of the national and State Assemblies.

The chairman emphasised the need for collaboration with security agencies which is why this meeting with Nigeria Air-force is very important.

On his part, the chief of air staff appreciated the visit and commended the activities of the commission.

The Air-force chief says democracy is crucial which is why they are committed to ensuring a hitch free election.