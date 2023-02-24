With less than twenty four hours to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, Police in collaboration with sister agencies in Zamfara says it has made adequate security arrangements to ensure a hitch free exercise

The Deputy Inspector General of police in charge of North-west Zone, Hafeez Inuwa stated this in Gusau during a Meeting with representatives of Political Parties, civil Society Organisations,Traditional and Religious Leaders

DIG Inuwa adds that election will hold in hard to reach areas as enough personnel have been deployed to man all Polling Units and provide security across the state

The assurances by the police is coming a few days after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC says election will not hold in Six Hundred and six polling units across Zamfara State due to security challenges

DIG Inuwa insist that the police is committed providing an enabling environment for all citizens to exercise their civic right as promised by president Muhammadu Buhari

The Senior Police Officer noted that state own security outfit will not take part on Election duty

A Commissioner of Police, two deputy and Assistant Commissioners were deployed to oversee security affairs during this Saturday’s Election

Mr. Hafeez enjoin parent’s to warn their children and wards against any plan to cause trouble as anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, A Deputy Inspector-General of Police, John Amadi has reassured residents of Anambra state of violence-free Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Amadi gave the assurance while briefing newsmen after a meeting with the State Commissioner of Police and area commanders.

At the briefing at state police command headquarters, Awka, the area commanders shared ideas about surveillance to ensure peaceful conduct.

The DIG directed officers to do all they can to ensure smooth presidential and national assembly electoral process in the state.

Also, the Akwa Ibom police state command says over ten thousand security agencies have been deployed to keep law and order for election in the state

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, a combined team of security forces commenced operation show of force in Akwa Ibom State.

The Security forces involved in the operation were the Nigeria Police, the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Immigration, Federal Road Safety Corp, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and the Civil Defence.

Addressing the officers and men of the force at the state headquarters said the essence of the exercise was to reassure the electorates of their readiness in providing security for them before, during and after the forthcoming elections in the state.

The police says for every hoodlums that attempt to threaten the security of the state they are ready for them.