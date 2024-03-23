Police in Imo are working hard to ensure students and teachers across Primary, secondary and tertiary institutions have a safe environment for teaching and learning.

The Imo Police Command organised a one day safer school workshop for personnel and other stakeholders in Owerri.

Following the rising insecurity in Nigeria especially incessant kidnapping of school children in some parts of Northern Nigeria, the Imo Police Command considers it critical to take proactive steps in securing primary, secondary and tertiary institutions to create a safer learning environment for the children.

Gathered at a workshop organised by Imo State Police Command are other sister security agencies, representatives of government, principals, head teachers, members of parents teachers association and other stakeholders

The focus of discussion at this gathering is to suggest ways school environments will be safe against external infiltration.

Some participants while describing the initiative as timely believe if fully implemented across schools especially those in the rural areas, it will help check Insecurity within the environment.

This safer school initiative by the Nigeria police, if vigorously implemented will also help to check unhealthy behaviours of students in the learning environment.