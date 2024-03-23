The Ondo State Government is engaging Private Sector Participants (PSP) in waste collection to save the society from dirt and ensure proper environmental sanitation.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Oyeniyi Oseni, while speaking during the meeting with the PSPs in Akure said the State Waste Management Board would be empowered by the state government to perform its statutory responsibilities.

Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that activities of refuse collectors in Akure the Ondo State capital, has attracted scathing criticisms from different quarters.

This is because major streets of Akure are most times littered with refuse, as the main operator failed to rise to the occasion.

The need to ensure efficiency and more private sector participation in waste collection in the state, prompted the stakeholders’ meeting in Akure.

The meeting, which was at the instance of the state Ministry of Environment, gave those present the opportunity to meet minds on the best ways to ensure cleaner environment.

The State Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Oyeniyi Oseni said more private sector participants will be engaged in different zones.

Oseni condemned the poor operation of the previous handlers saying the state government will unveil a new model of waste collection, starting from the state capital.

Other government officials stressed the need for an efficient waste collection system in the state.

The Chairman of the private sector participants, Wahab Olokungboye appealed to the State Government to find lasting solutions to some of their challenges.

With another meeting fixed for next week, it is hoped that the government will be able to fashion out better ways of making the environment cleaner.