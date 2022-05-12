Enugu govt increases budget for waste evacuation contracts’ to enhance cleanliness

The Enugu State government, committed to restoring Enugu’s enviable sanitary condition, has revised the terms of waste evacuation contracts with the state’s waste disposal contractors to ensure the city’s optimum hygienic condition.

According to Steve Oruruo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, the review was approved to compensate the contractors for the high operating costs caused by the increase in the cost of diesel, vehicle maintenance, and labor, among other things.

It was also intended to increase the capacity of waste evacuation contractors to provide excellent service.

While lamenting the city’s deteriorating cleanliness, the state government charged waste evacuation contractors to urgently reverse the undesirable trend and restore the city’s previously enviable sanitary condition.

It assured the people of the state that a huge improvement in the cleanliness of the city will be witnessed shortly.