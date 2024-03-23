The Mineral Resources and Environment Management Committee, MIREMCO has been directed to carry out revalidation of all miners in Benue State to ascertain those who have met the requirements before the ban on mining activities would be lifted.

Governor Hyacinth Alia who gave the directive during a meeting with miners and other stakeholders explained that the decision became necessary following reports of security threats, contamination of the few available water sources for residents especially in Kwande where illegal Mining activities take place.

Illegal mining activities can lead to environmental degradation, including deforestation, soil erosion, and water pollution.

These negative environmental impacts can negatively affect host communities and deter tourists who seek pristine and sustainable destinations.

To curb these problems is the reason for this meeting with miners and other stakeholders.

Chairman, Mineral Resources and Environment Management Committee MIREMCO, and commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Mr. Fidelis Mnyim noted that the two thousand and seven law on mining clearly spelt out procedures to be followed before going into the mining sites.

Security agencies and the joint Taskforce on illegal mining are charged to ensure that the right thing is done to enhance the well-being of the people and increase Internally generated revenue.