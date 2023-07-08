Benue State governor, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, has assured the judiciary in the state that his administration will not meddle in its affairs.

The governor gave this assurance at the Government house in Makurdi, after the administration of the oath of office and allegiance on three High Court Judges and one Judge of the Customary Court of Appeal.

The High Court Judges sworn in are Justice Lillian Tsumba, Justice Patrick Oche and Justice Peter Ukande, while Justice Fidelis Iortyer, was sworn in as a Judge, Customary Court of Appeal.

While congratulating the judges over their appointment, the governor, urged them to abhor corruption, saying it has no place in law.

He stressed the importance of the appointment of the new judges to the state, saying they should not take it for granted, but to use it as an avenue to serve the state and its people.

The governor also expressed concerns over some judgements that have led to the garnishing of the state’s accounts, saying the action has placed the state in a very precarious situation.

Responding on behalf of the new judges, Justice Lillian Tsumba, expressed gratitude, saying their elevation was not totally based on hard work.

They promised to uphold the judiciary in the state to the best of their ability in humility, diligence and with the fear of God.

She thanked the governor of the state, the Chief Judge of Benue State, the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, the immediate past Chief Judge of the State, as well as many others for considering the decision of the Nigerian Judicial Council for their elevation.