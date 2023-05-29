Hyacinth Alia has promised a adequate security and prompt payment of salaries and pension as he directs all commercial banks to freeze all, Benue State bank accounts.

The new Benue governor gave the directive while delivering his speech at the Ibrahim Babangida Square, venue of the inauguration ceremony in Makurdi the Benue State capital.

Advertisement

Governor Alia, speaking shortly after taking the oath of office, and inspection of guards at the Ibrahim Babangida Square in Makurdi the Benue State Capital expressed displeasure over the state of the Benue decay in all sectors as he assured the people of State of adequate security to enable the business Community to return to the State.