The Niger state government says it will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that adequate security is provided for the locals in Munya local council while working out modalities to return internally displaced persons to their homes.

The silence is deafening here.

The inhabitants of Mangoro are returning in bits to their destroyed homes.

They abandoned the communities for a while and fled to safety in neighbouring villages.

This community is situated in a vast forest which links Niger state and Kaduna.

The area has become a regular commuting route for bandit that operate between these states.

This road connects sarkinpawa in Niger State to Kaduna express way.

Travellers from Niger state will cut short 100km of travel time if they ply this road, but it is now deserted.

The deputy governor of Niger state Yakubu Garba has been visiting security formations in troubled areas, he assured those that have returned of their safety urging others to return to their communities.

In Sarkinpawa, more than 1,000 internally displaced persons mostly women and children are taking refuge at the central primary school, this man, Gabriel Baro just returned from the captivity of bandits after his family paid 2.5 million naira as ransom, But he lost a leg to the bullets of the bandits.

Teaching and learning has been halted for years in these communities, most community schools are now used to shelter internally displaced persons or turned to military base for the soldiers.