The Niger state government has pledged to provide ample security measures for corps members serving in the state and ensuring their safety throughout their service year.

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, gave this assurance during the opening of the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 orientation camp in paiko

This will be the first orientation camp in Niger state since the new government took office.

Expectations are high regarding the level of security across the state.

In a bid to reassure corps members, Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba emphasizes the government’s commitment to their safety and well-being.

Recognising the importance of security, he assures that the state government will spare no effort in providing adequate measures to protect the corps members during their service year in Niger State.

This announcement should come as a significant relief to both the corps members and their families who hitherto have been swamped with news of insecurity in the media.

The state coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps in Niger State, Alidat Abdulwahab, also addressed the corps members during the orientation camp.

She urged them to view their one-year compulsory service as an opportunity to contribute to the development of the nation.

This commitment to safety of the corps members not only enhances their sense of security but also demonstrates the government’s recognition of the invaluable contributions made by corps members to the development of the state and the nation as a whole.