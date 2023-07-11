The Plateau State NYSC orientation Camp Situated in Mangu local government area of Plateau has now been relocated from Mangu local government to Jos South local Council area.Though the NYSC officials in the state didn’t give reason for the development,but many believe the development came following the challenge of Insecurity that persist in the area.

More than 400 hundred people are believed to have lost their lives following militiamen attacks that persist even to recent times.

The NYSC temporary orientation Camp now is situated in Waye Foundation Du Jos South council area.

The formal swearing in of the Batch B Stream I Orientation Course will hold there.