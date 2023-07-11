Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Mangu Local Government Area following persistent violent attacks in the area.



The development was possible following the swift intervention of security forces led by the General Officer Commanding 3rd Division, who is also the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdullsalam Abubakar.

The curfew is now to be observed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The decision to relax the curfew was reached after a review of the security situation in the Local Government by the State Security Council to allow students writing the National Examination Council (NECO) and Junior Secondary School Examination (JSSCE) to complete their examinations.

At the latest, movements within the Local Government would be restricted between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. until further notice, except for security personnel and persons on essential duties.

Security agencies have been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew within the period under review.

The Governor reiterated the determination of his administration to fulfill the constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties in the State and assured that the government is working round-the-clock to restore peace and order in the State.