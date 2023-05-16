No fewer than 37 persons, mostly women and children, were reportedly killed in a dawn attack by suspected herders at Kubwat and Fungzai villages of Mangu Local government in Plateau state.



The incident, which occurred around 2 am on Tuesday, left scores of others injured.

Twenty eight persons were said to have been killed in Kubwat and nine in Fungzai villages.

A community leader in the area, Dan Mangu, who spoke to The Nation, said: “We received a distress call that herders have invaded two villages of Kubwat and Funzai in the attack massacre many people and burnt down their villages.” We are yet to ascertain the number of deaths. As I speak, I can see herders moving their cows as fast as possible from the attacked village towards Bauchi side.

“We are yet to ascertain the number of deaths, but, reports have it that they have burnt down the entire village and about five corpses have been brought Mangu.

“While others have not been ascertained because I’m still gathering reports and whatever happened I promised to give the details later.”

Plateau Governor Simon Bako Lalong said: ” I woke up Tuesday 16th May 2023 to distressing news of an overnight attack on Kubat Village in Mangu Local Government where some persons including women and children were reportedly killed.”

He directed security agencies to pursue the attackers and arrest them towards prosecution in a statement by his spokesman Dr. Makut Simon Macham.

GOVERNOR LALONG ORDERS SECURITY FORCES TO APPREHEND ATTACKERS OF KUBAT VILLAGE IN MANGU LGA

Governor Lalong who is seriously disturbed about the sad development has immediately directed security forces to pursue the attackers and ensure they are arrested.

He describes this as yet another attempt by crises merchants and criminals to return the State to the dark days of pain and agony, vowing that the Government will stop at nothing to ensure that those behind this scheme are dealt with mercilessly.

While condemning the act, the Governor commiserates with the victims and assures that the murderers will not be allowed to go unpunished as this is an act that can neither be tolerated or excused no matter the motivation.

The Governor has equally directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to visit the area and ascertain the humanitarian need so as to bring succour to the affected while thorough investigation is being carried out.

