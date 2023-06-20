The quick intervention of the federal government is needed if the attacks and killings of locals in Plateau State are to be brought to a halt.

A federal lawmaker in the state made this assertion following the Friday midnight attack that left seven people dead and the Sunday violent clash between the Native and Hausa communities in the Mangu local government area of the state.



A curfew is in effect in the Mangu local government area following the Sunday clash.

Gunmen attacks on Communities in the Plateau have gone on for decades and still persist.

267 lives were said to have been lost between May and June this year as a result of an invasion by militiamen across 50 villages in Mangu and Barkin Ladi Council areas of the state.

Advertisement

A curfew has now been imposed in Mangu local government following the Sunday’s clash between the Hausa community and the natives in the locality.

The member representing Jos South-East in the House of Representatives, is convinced only an intervention by the federal government could bring a lasting solution.

He also believes creation of state police will also contribute to tackling the menace.

The police authorities in the state, through their spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirm the incident that caused tensions on Sunday in Mangu local government area but say the swift deployment of police personnel to the area helped calm the situation.

The situation in crisis-prone communities on the plateau needs serious attention to avoid further destruction of lives and properties.