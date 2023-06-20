The Attorney General of the federation as well as the DSS have insisted that the detention of the former governor of the Central Bank Godwin Emefiele is lawful.

In a preliminary objection filed against the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by Mr Emefiele, the AGF and the DSS told the FCT high court that Mr Emefiele’s detention is backed by an order of a magistrate court.

Godwin Emefiele in his originating motion on notice is praying the court to enforce his freedom to liberty and movement, as there are no basis for his continuous detention

In opposition to the submission of Mr Emefiele, the AGF and the DSS in their preliminary objection prayed the court to dismiss the motion with cost.

They both submitted that there is a subsisting order of a court to detention Mr Emefiele.

They noted that the arrest of the former CBN governor was an administrative decision of the DSS.

The AGF is also challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit, as the originating motion filed by Mr Emefiele ought to have prayed the court to set aside the order for his detention rather than seek enforcement of rights.

The DSS on its part is also challenging the motion for bail filed by Mr Emefiele.

The court adjourned till 13th July for the ruling.