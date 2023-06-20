Following the boat mishap which killed 107 persons in Kwara state, the National Waterways Authority says it will build a jetty or a ramp to serve Patigi riverine communities.

This is just as the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) is equally calling for legislation in Kwara to ban water travel without live jackets.

Last week’s Patigi boat mishap in Kwara state killed 107 persons around 3 am in the early hours of Monday.

The boat, meant to covey lesser passengers carried more 250 on the fateful day.

After a visit to the accident scene, the Managing Director of the National Waterways Authority, George Moghalu, discloses that preliminary investigation reveals that none of these safety protocol was observed before the ill-fated accident.

Moving forward, he says an environmental impact assessment will be carried out before building a jetty or ramp in the area.

In the meantime, the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) is asking the Kwara state house of assembly to ban water travel without live jackets.

The commission says it donated live jackets to the people of the community but they refused to use them.

The commission says such a law, if properly enforced, will save the lives of many people.