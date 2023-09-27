The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has appealed that the Federal Government strengthen it’s commitment to the waterway sector to significantly boost the economy, emphasizing that the potential in the blue economy is enormous if properly harnessed.

The Managing Director of NIWA, George Moghalu, stated this when he hosted members of the House of Representatives on a fact-finding visit to the agency.

He also disclosed that road infrastructure is not designed to carry the weight that containers carry because containers are designed to be transported through waterways and not by roads.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee Investigating Failures of Federal Mass Transit Schemes, Afam Ogene, says it is worried as to why Nigeria is not able to develop a workable waterway transportation system.