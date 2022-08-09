Unknown Gunmen kill Federal Inland Revenue Service Director

Suspected gunmen have killed Alhaji Mohammadu Kudu Lawal, a Director with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The incident occurred while Lawal was travelling to Abuja on Sunday 7 August 2022. He was shot dead while another staff of FIRS sustained injuries as a result of the attack in Saminaka village of Lapai Local Government Area (LGA) in Niger State.

Available reports indicate that Lawal, an indigene of Lafiagi in Kwara State, ran into the gunmen who rained bullets on the Hilux vehicle he was travelling in.

Until his death, he was the State Coordinator for Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara States.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has been at the forefront of raising Government’s revenue especially from the non-oil taxes.