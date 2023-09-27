As Muslims the world over celebrate Maolud Nabiyy which is the birthday of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon him), Members of Nasrul‐Lahi‐il Fathi Society of Nigeria NASFAT have urged Nigerians to emulate the virtues of the Prophet in terms of Peaceful coexistence and Trustworthiness.

The Faithful said this during their Maolud Nabiyy celebration at Alausa Central Mosque.

The celebration kicked off with praises of Allah

Then prayers for the Prophet of Islam, the purpose in which they have gathered.

For The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-lahi-I-fatih Society, Abdul-Azeez Onike, the gathering is to encourage both Muslims and non-Muslims in Nigeria to imbibe the culture of Tolerance and peaceful coexistence that the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) practiced and preached throughout his life time.

He also seeks Patience and support from Nigerians for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take Nigeria to the promise land.

Maolud Nabiyyi is celebrated to give thanks to Allah for sending Prophet Muhammad as a mercy to mankind, to ask for continued blessings on the Prophet as Allah and His angels send blessings on him.

Prophet Muhammad was born in 570 CE in Mecca. He died in Medinah in 632 AD at the age of 63.

Visiting Madinah isn’t part of Hajj or Umrah rites, but the unique merits of the Prophet’s city, his Mosque, and his sacred tomb in Madinah attract every pilgrim who wants to see where the Prophet lies at Rawdah and offer prayers.

