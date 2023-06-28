As Muslim Ummah celebrate Eid-ul-Adha world over, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has urged them to imbibe the virtues of love, obedience, and sacrifices as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

In a Sallah message by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor stressed the significance of Eid-El-Kabir to Muslims and called on them to use the occasion to deepen their faith and submission to the will of Allah.

He noted the economic difficulties occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy and appealed to the people to show understanding and confidence in the present administration at all levels as efforts are being made to roll out palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Similarly, The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has promised to give the President Tinubu-led government complementary support through necessary legislative interventions for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Senator Akpabio made the pledge while felicitating with the Muslim faithful across the country as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

In a Statement he personally signed, the President of the Senate commended the resilience and patriotism of Nigerians in the face of the current challenges facing the country.

He urged Nigerians to see these challenges as part of the process of nation building, and he appealed for patience with the new government as it takes bold steps in restructuring the Nation.

Senator Godswill Akpabio also pleaded with Nigerians to look on the brighter side of the expected outcome and offer their full support to the President Tinubu-led government as it will ensure inclusivity, fairness and justice for Nigerians .

Meanwhile, the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives has congratulated Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-ul-Adha.

They urged Nigerians to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, in separate Sallah messages, urged the citizens to particularly use the occasion to pray for the success of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They also called for citizens’ spiritual and moral support for all elected and appointed leaders nationwide.

They enjoined Nigerians to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to the Almighty Allah by making sacrifices towards the development and growth of Nigeria.