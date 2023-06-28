Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha festival to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all other leaders as they are working to create a new Nigeria that everyone can be proud of.

The Governor in his Sallah festival message called on the people of Taraba and all Nigerians to use the occasion to learn from virtue of Prophet Abraham in following Allah’s (SAW) command.

The message which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary Yusuf Sanda, the Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim Ummah across the country noting that the season teaches us of being obedient, tolerant, exhibiting love, peace, and sacrifice in order to create a new society which is free from sentiment and division that we can all be proud of.

The governor also encouraged residents of all faiths to join him in the effort to create a new Taraba, which he believe is feasible if everyone exhibits affection and embraces one another as taught by the two major religions.

Advertisement

He asked the people of Taraba to pray for the state, the nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all other leaders as they work to create a new Nigeria that everyone can be proud of.

According to the statement “as he executes development plans for the improvement of the state, the Governor acknowledges the enormous support and sincere love that cut across all social strata. Therefore, he requests more tolerance, peace, and love from the people of Taraba.

He called on everyone to uphold the law, live in peace, and carry out their legitimate responsibilities without fear as their lives and property would be protected by his administration, working closely with all security services.