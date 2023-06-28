The Nigerian Export Import Bank Nexim has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fidelity Bank and Sapphital learning Ltd to further deepen the impact of its online digital learning platform, the Nigerian Export Academy.

The signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Nigerian Export Import Bank, Fidelity Bank and Sapphital learning ltd marks the start of their collaboration on strengthning the impact of nexim bank’s online digital learning platform called the Nigerian Export academy, nexa.

Nexa which was launched by Nexim bank in 2021, is geared towards enhancing the knowledge and skills of existing and would be exporters, on the export business electronically, from any part of the world.

Thousands have participated in the training over the years and have received certificates of completion.

This pact with fidelity is to further drive the success of the initiative in promoting non-oil export through education.

Fidelity was chosen following its interventions in the export industry by way of its hands on export management initiative designed to empower Nigerian exporters and other stakeholders on needed business management skills.

This is to help compete favourably in the Nigerian export market.

The bank is excited about being part of the nexa initiative and is ready to hit the ground running.

Though NEXA has recorded great success stories, the expectations of the two parties to the agreement are high that it will indeed result in better export, increased trade and prosperity for Nigeria.

Courses on the NEXA platform cover all areas of the export value chain, and are delivered by experts from around the world.

The trainings are self paced but have time lines, participants who complete the process are given certificates.

Sapphital learning limited which designed and facilitates the online platform informs the public on how they can participate.

The Nigerian Export import bank, NEXIM is Nigeria’s export credit agency , which provides short and medium term loans to Nigerian exporters , this is alongside short term guarantees for loans granted by banks to exporters as well as credit insurance against political and commercial risks in events of non payment by foreign buyers.

The bank’s export academy is a one a of kind initiative designed to aid the

the country’s aspiration towards bracing up for a future without oil.