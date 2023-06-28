The EU Election Observation Mission has come up with 23 recommendations which could help improve the electoral processes and to uphold regional and international commitments.

This is contained in the final report of the Mission presented to the media on Tuesday.

About 3 months after the general election in Nigeria, the EU Observation Team has released the final report of their Observations in the entire election

The final report contains 6 priority recommendations which points to the need to remove ambiguities in the law, establish a publicly accountable selection process for INEC top officials, ensure real time publication of and access to election results, provide greater protection for media practitioners, address discrimination against women in political life and address impunity regarding electoral offences

INEC Promises to work with the recommendations and other recommendations given by other observers

The 6 priority recommendations according to the EU observers will contribute to improve the conduct of elections in Nigeria