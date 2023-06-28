The British High Commission in Nigeria has indicated interest to partner Enugu State Government for mutual economic benefits between the state and United Kingdom.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria Dr. Richard Montgomery gave the words of assurance during a visit to Enugu, said the partnership would be done through diverse business investment and wealth-creation initiatives.

The British High Commissioner who earlier had an executive session with the National Executive Council of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, identified key multi Lateral parameters the United Kingdom would want to Partner the state government.

The Host Governor Peter Mbah emphasises the readiness of the state Government to explore mutual benefits with the British Government in the area of power generation, technological transfer, business exchange and restoration of former Visa facilitation service center to Enugu state.